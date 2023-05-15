Samurai Snacks Aiea closes its doors after 20 years

A mom-and-pop snack store in Aiea shut down today, a few days after announcing its plans to close.

Samurai Snacks Aiea LLC, located at the Aiea Shopping Center, initially planned to close May 24.

Mari Kimoto, daughter of owners Chris and Marlo Kimoto, said the store closed at 2 p.m. today after everything sold out.

Since Friday’s announcement on Instagram of the snack shop’s plan to close, customers have flocked to the snack shop for Samurai Snacks’ soft serve, freshly popped popcorn and other goodies.

Twenty-one-year-old Justin Deuz of Salt Lake, who has been a loyal customer since he was a child, stopped by the store one last time today for Samurai Snacks’ vanilla and strawberry swirl soft serve, a customer favorite. The store has been here for so long and now it’s going to be gone, Deuz said.

A staff shortage, inflation, supply chain issues and a rent increase were among the issues that prompted the mom-and-pop store to close after 20 years.

The Kimoto family thanked all of their customers and vendors for their support.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the support and aloha that we’ve had for the past 20 years,” Mari Kimoto said today.