comscore Letter: Base property taxes on city’s budget needs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Base property taxes on city’s budget needs

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It is way past time to change the way the city taxes real estate, especially a citizen’s primary residence. It should be completely obvious that increased assessed valuations need to be revenue neutral. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Pay councilmembers enough to serve us

Scroll Up