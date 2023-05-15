Letter: Base property taxes on city’s budget needs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is way past time to change the way the city taxes real estate, especially a citizen’s primary residence. It should be completely obvious that increased assessed valuations need to be revenue neutral. Read more

As it is, with the current system the city gets a huge windfall when there is a spike in the market and seniors get taxed out of their homes. The extra revenues from the windfall just lead to shenanigans like a 64% raise for our “part-time” City Council and other extravagances.

Budget first, then adjust the rates rather than taking the excess revenues and spending them. Make the City Council be on the record for increasing taxes.

Last thought: I sincerely hope that we do not see our Councilmembers declaring any outside income now that they have “full-time” jobs!

John Arnest

Wilhelmina Rise

