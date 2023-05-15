comscore Letter: Rail project funds better spent on homeless | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Rail project funds better spent on homeless

It is an interesting coincidence that the announcement of the opening of the first segment of the rail system occurred at the same time as the latest count of the homeless on Oahu (“Honolulu rail transit system to enter service on June 30,” Star-Advertiser, May 10; “Annual count of homeless records slight rise on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, May 11). Read more

