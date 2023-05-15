Letter: Rail project funds better spent on homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is an interesting coincidence that the announcement of the opening of the first segment of the rail system occurred at the same time as the latest count of the homeless on Oahu (“Honolulu rail transit system to enter service on June 30,” Star-Advertiser, May 10; “Annual count of homeless records slight rise on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, May 11).

For the money spent on rail construction, every single homeless person could have been provided with a $1 million home. The leftover $6 billion could have been spent on mental health and addiction treatment. I have yet to hear a realistic estimate of how much money will be required to operate this white elephant.

Richard Frey

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter