Letter: Seniors pay the price for executive pay raises

I still do not understand the fixing of property values. Just because a house is renovated and sold for more than it was worth prior to renovation, then why do all houses in the area go up in value? For instance, my house went up 35.6% this year and I did nothing to the house.

The City Council wants a huge pay increase. Why not 5% or 10% like everyone else? It seems no one has suggested a lower increase, which they may deserve. So thousands of seniors on a fixed income, like me, have to suffer again.

HMSA executives get huge pay increases, while I have to wait four to six months to see a “chest doctor.” Like so many other people on Oahu, I might be dead before seeing the specialist. The extra money should go to increasing doctors’ wages to encourage more specialists on Oahu.

Just some thoughts. Life goes on. I am still grateful to be living in Hawaii.

Toby Allen

Hawaii Kai

