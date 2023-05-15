comscore Letter: To raise money, tax those who have money | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: To raise money, tax those who have money

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was taught that math was not an opinion. Yet those who govern us seem to believe otherwise. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Pay councilmembers enough to serve us

Scroll Up