Letter: To raise money, tax those who have money

I was taught that math was not an opinion. Yet those who govern us seem to believe otherwise.

If you tax the poor, you get nothing.

If you tax those who just get by, you get more poor.

If you need or want more money, you tax those who have it.

Simple, no?

Thomas Luna

McCully

