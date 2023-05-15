comscore Letter: Too much enforcement can be dangerous | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Too much enforcement can be dangerous

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’m grateful to the University of Hawaii scholars for studying police uses of force and for the country’s wider conversation on it (“Focusing on police use of force on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, May 10). Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Gov. Green getting $200M discretionary fund raises eyebrows

Scroll Up