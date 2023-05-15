comscore Experts recommend earlier mammograms, especially for women in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Experts recommend earlier mammograms, especially for women in Hawaii

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • CHICAGO TRIBUNE / TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE / 2012 The incidence of breast cancer in Hawaii is above the national average, and mortality rates among Native Hawaiian women remain persistently high. Above, Betty Daniel of Chicago gets her routine yearly mammogram done by Stella Palmer at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

    CHICAGO TRIBUNE / TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE / 2012

    The incidence of breast cancer in Hawaii is above the national average, and mortality rates among Native Hawaiian women remain persistently high. Above, Betty Daniel of Chicago gets her routine yearly mammogram done by Stella Palmer at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

A national health panel is recommending that women begin getting regular mammograms at age 40, rather than 50, citing an alarming increase in breast cancer in younger patients. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: May 5-11, 2023

Scroll Up