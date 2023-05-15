comscore Hawaii ‘survival budget’ hits $104,052, report finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii ‘survival budget’ hits $104,052, report finds

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

A new Aloha United Way report on Hawaii families experiencing financial instability estimated the annual “household survival budget” for a family of four in 2021 at $104,052. Read more

