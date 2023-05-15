comscore UH launches initiative to advance local food production | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH launches initiative to advance local food production

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With 87% of its food imported to the islands, Hawaii faces the likelihood of becoming increasingly vulnerable to shortages and rising prices as climate change plays havoc with agriculture on the mainland and elsewhere. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: May 5-11, 2023

Scroll Up