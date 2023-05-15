’Bows clinch another winning season
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:22 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii outfielder Matt Wong went up for a catch at the wall on Sunday.
-
MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Jacob Igawa drove in two runs on Sunday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree