'Bows clinch another winning season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
’Bows clinch another winning season

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
    Hawaii outfielder Matt Wong went up for a catch at the wall on Sunday.

    Hawaii’s Jacob Igawa drove in two runs on Sunday.

The Hawaii baseball team delivered big swings early and tough pitching late in a 7-2 victory over UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

