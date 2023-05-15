comscore Jason Kaneshiro: Luis ends long career with son at her side | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jason Kaneshiro: Luis ends long career with son at her side

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • COURTESY CINDY LUIS Tiff Wells, left, and Cindy Luis worked side-by-side at University of Hawaii men’s and women’s volleyball games as a mother-son media combination.

Cindy Luis took a moment to simply watch and listen. The pioneering sports writer had decided to step away from full-time volleyball coverage at the conclusion of the collegiate men’s season, so “aloha ball” in Fairfax, Va., landed with a little more impact. Read more

