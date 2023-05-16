comscore Letter: A woman’s body belongs to her alone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: A woman’s body belongs to her alone

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am sorry that our newspaper saw fit to publish, “On abortion, UH’s School of Medicine doesn’t speak for me” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 4), written by a male professing to be a doctor. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Too much enforcement can be dangerous

Scroll Up