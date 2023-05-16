Letter: A woman’s body belongs to her alone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am sorry that our newspaper saw fit to publish, “On abortion, UH’s School of Medicine doesn’t speak for me” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 4), written by a male professing to be a doctor. His words only reveal an embarrassing lack of knowledge of biological fact.

He is welcome to his naìve beliefs, but only on his own time — not mine nor any students he may have. It is hard to believe that someone who seems to be unaware of separation of church and state is allowed to teach.

Fetuses are not “living human beings” until they exit the womb and have their umbilical cords cut. Until then, they live only as part of a woman’s body, which, like her appendix, belongs to her and her alone.

This is a law of nature, not subject to any government rule excepting that of a third-world dictatorship.

Penelope Cardoza

Kahala

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter