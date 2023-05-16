comscore Letter: Don’t promote reckless stunts on motorcycles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Don’t promote reckless stunts on motorcycles

The photo of a motorcyclist doing a wheelie near Kailua Bay was highly inappropriate (“Look Ma, 1 wheel,” Star-Advertiser, May 14). With the number of motorcyclist deaths so far this year, to seem to endorse this dangerous behavior did not sit well with me. Read more

