Letter: Don’t promote reckless stunts on motorcycles

The photo of a motorcyclist doing a wheelie near Kailua Bay was highly inappropriate (“Look Ma, 1 wheel,” Star-Advertiser, May 14). With the number of motorcyclist deaths so far this year, to seem to endorse this dangerous behavior did not sit well with me.

A motorcycle is a vehicle that requires the rider to be experienced and not perform tricks on a public highway. If witnessed by law enforcement, the rider would undoubtedly have been cited. Please do not glorify this behavior. And publishing the photo in the section of the paper that contains obituaries makes it worse.

Gregory Poole

Mililani

