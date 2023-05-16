comscore Letter: Kakaako Makai not fit for residential high-rises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Kakaako Makai not fit for residential high-rises

  Updated 8:37 p.m.

The commentary by Kanekoa Kaumuali‘i Clifton Crabbe, regarding the settlement of the Kakaako Makai property owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), makes more sense than Keli‘i Akina’s companion commentary (“OHA should realize the site is not a pono place to build housing”; and “It’s time for OHA to change its messaging about Kakaako Makai,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 15). Read more

