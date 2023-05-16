Letter: UH athletic director should know Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When I learned this morning that University of Hawaii President David Lassner had nominated Craig Angelos to be the next athletic director, my reaction was: “Who is this guy? Never heard of him.” Read more

When I learned this morning that University of Hawaii President David Lassner had nominated Craig Angelos to be the next athletic director, my reaction was: “Who is this guy? Never heard of him.” Then when I learned that he had no connection to Hawaii, I was flabbergasted.

Everyone in Hawaii knows or should know that to be a successful steward at UH, one must understand the culture of its people and be in harmony with the UH Board of Regents, the Legislature, the business, professional and union leaders, and other influential people.

It appears that Angelos does not have any of these qualities and will be doomed to fail.

How can the advisory search committee and Lassner not recognize this and recommend a person such as Angelos? Have they forgotten M.R.C. Greenwood, Evan Dobelle, Herman Frazier and Ben Jay?

I hope the Board of Regents rejects this nomination. Let’s not have history repeat itself!

James Nakasone

Mililani Mauka

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter