Off The News: Waikiki fireworks show goes on

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) has renewed a permit to set off Friday night fireworks offshore of the Hilton Hawaiian Village, but gave it more scrutiny than might have been expected, considering that the free fireworks show is a popular draw for tourists and locals alike. Despite overwhelming testimony in support, BLNR Chair Dawn Chang called the permit decision “a hard one.”

Before the matter comes up again in 2024, Chang said, the state will scrutinize the permit for Hawaii Explosives & Pyrotechnics Inc., from lease terms and fees to the need for an environmental assessment.