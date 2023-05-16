Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Waikiki fireworks show goes on Today Updated 8:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The state Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) has renewed a permit to set off Friday night fireworks offshore of the Hilton Hawaiian Village, but gave it more scrutiny than might have been expected, considering that the free fireworks show is a popular draw for tourists and locals alike. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) has renewed a permit to set off Friday night fireworks offshore of the Hilton Hawaiian Village, but gave it more scrutiny than might have been expected, considering that the free fireworks show is a popular draw for tourists and locals alike. Despite overwhelming testimony in support, BLNR Chair Dawn Chang called the permit decision “a hard one.” Before the matter comes up again in 2024, Chang said, the state will scrutinize the permit for Hawaii Explosives & Pyrotechnics Inc., from lease terms and fees to the need for an environmental assessment. Previous Story Letter: Too much enforcement can be dangerous