The mix of soft, grilled eggplant with crisp raw zucchini is a prime pairing. Add strips of firm tofu and you have a well-rounded dish with an intriguing mishmash of textures.

The overriding flavor is turmeric — a punchy spice that also brings a bright yellow tone to the party. It’s mixed into a simple vinaigrette with oil and lemon juice.

Turn this into a one-dish meal by tossing in some cooked rice — basmati or jasmine would be nice, but straight brown rice would also work; the dressing will stretch to flavor it.

The eggplant can also be broiled if you don’t want to fire up the grill for such a small amount.

Grilled Eggplant With Tofu and Turmeric

Ingredients:

• 1/2 pound globe eggplant

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 small zucchini

• 8 ounces firm tofu, drained

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced onion

• 1/2 cup quartered grape or cherry tomatoes

• Salt, to taste

• Basil or parsley leaves, for garnish

Ingredients for dressing:

• 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 1/4 cup olive oil

Directions:

Cut eggplant into quarters. Brush with olive oil. Grill or broil until soft and lightly brown on all sides. Let cool.

Cut eggplant, zucchini and tofu into strips of about the same size, 1/4-inch wide and 2-3 inches long. Arrange in a shallow bowl. Top with onion and tomato slices.

Combine dressing ingredients in measuring cup and whisk until well-combined. Drizzle over vegetables and tofu. Sprinkle with salt and garnish with basil or parsley.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 270 calories, 23 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 25 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 7 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.