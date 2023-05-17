An old favorite still hits the spot
- By Nadine Kam
-
May 16, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
More to ‘taco’ bout Taco combo plate ($14.75) with chicken, carnitas and ground beef fillings
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A portrait of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo graces the exterior of Alejandro’s on Kapahulu Avenue.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Wet burrito smothered in red enchilada sauce ($14.50-$16.50)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Jarritos strawberry Mexican soda ($3.25) and horchata ($4.50)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree