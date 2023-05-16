Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s already starting to feel like summer, and there’s no better way to keep cool than with a refreshing shave ice dessert.

Whether you prefer traditional flavors or more exotic creations, check out these spots the next time there’s a heat wave.

Island Vintage Shave Ice

Island Vintage Shave Ice (various locations) is known for its all-natural fl avors made from fresh, local fruits. The business prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and produce for its finely shaved creations. Signature desserts include Heavenly Lilikoi (passion fruit, strawberry, frozen yogurt and popping boba) and Hawaiian Rainbow (coconut, mango, strawberry and soft ice cream). Follow the biz on Instagram (@islandvintageshaveice).

Kawaii Ice Wave

Kawaii Ice Wave, with locations on Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi and on Keahole Street in Hawaii Kai, is known for its Korean-style shave ice desserts — also known as bingsu — but with a twist.

All of these “ice waves” feature soft, fluffy snow ice layered with soft serve and fruit or cereal. Popular flavors include mango cheesecake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and strawberry cheesecake.

Follow the business on Instagram (@kawaii_icewave).

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice is originally from Maui but now has a location on Oahu (909 Kapahulu Ave. Ste. 4).

The biz is known for its finely shaven ice (all ice is made with ultra-purified water) and high-quality syrups made with premium, all-natural purees (using 100% pure cane sugar). Ululani’s also features Roselani Ice Cream, another Maui-made product.

The most popular combos include Haleakala (leche and coconut with a free snow cap, or sweetened condensed milk mixture), Sunset Beach (passion orange, mango and guava) and No Ka Oi (mango, coconut and passion fruit).

The Oahu store currently has a new flavor — li hing mango.

Visit ululanishawaiianshaveice.com.

Waiola Shave Ice

Waiola Shave Ice (various locations) has been in business since 1940.

The Waiola Rainbow is a classic combo, featuring strawberry, vanilla and banana. The “Obama Rainbow ” is another signature creation, named after the former president. It’s a mix of cherry, lemon-lime and passion fruit. Take your shave ice to the next level with toppings like mochi balls and condensed milk.

Visit waiola-shave-ice.com.

Shimazu Shave Ice

Shimazu Shave Ice (330 N. School St.) opened its original location in Liliha in 2006. The store features more than 70 different flavors to choose from, including green watermelon, sour lemon, root beer, ginger ale, POG, Fuji apple and more. Add toppings like condensed milk, creamy haupia, vanilla ice cream and li hing powder.

Call 808-721-2441 or visit shimazustoreliliha.com.

Matsumoto Shave Ice

This family-owned shop (66-111 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 605) has been around since 1951 and is located in historic Haleiwa town.

Ordering is simple — pick your shave ice size (small or large), choose a flavor—or flavors — and add toppings like mochi, azuki beans (house-made Japanese red beans that are boiled in sugar) and condensed milk. Shave ice flavors range from blue raspberry, grape and lime to bubble gum, li hing mui and lemonade. There are even more exotic flavors like pina colada, Green River, ramune and ume.

Popular combinations include Tropical (lilikoi, guava and mango), Matsumoto’s (blue pineapple, coconut and lemon) and Rainbow (lemon, blue pineapple and strawberry).

Call 808-637-4827 or visit matsumotoshaveice.com.

Kula Shave Ice North Shore

Kula Shave Ice originated in Hilo but opened another location on Oahu’s North Shore (57-146 Kamehameha Hwy.). The biz features flavors made from organically grown or locally sourced fruit, organic cane sugar and ultra-filtered water.

“While most other shave ice syrup is highly processed with corn syrup, artificial flavors, dyes, preservatives and no actual fruit, Kula’s is not,” says Delys Okuyama, owner and operator of Kula Shave Ice North Shore. “We filter and freeze our ice with pure water, giving us the ability to control the quality. We also make most of our toppings.”

Choose from delicious creations like The Kula Rainbow (mango, blueberry and strawberry shave ice filled with organic vanilla ice cream), The Coconutty (coconut shave ice filled with macadamia nut ice cream topped with haupia cream, coconut condensed milk and a coconut wafer) and Tropical Vibes (mango and lilikoi shave ice topped with coconut condensed milk).

Visit kulashaveicenorthshore.com.