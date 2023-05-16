Hot and new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking to check out something new? These restaurants recently introduced new menus or revamped concepts.

UMI by Vikram Garg

Located at Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, UMI by Vikram Garg recently opened for breakfast and just launched dinner service on Mother’s Day.

The breakfast menu includes a variety of entrées like “Mai Tai” pancake ($23) with caramelized pineapple and rum-coconut essence, masala omelet ($23), shakshuka ($24), croque madame ($25) and smoked salmon tartine ($29).

Your best bet is to get the set menu ($39), which includes your choice of a starter, main entrée and coffee or tea.

Umi by Vikram Garg

Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani

2233 Helumoa Road, Honolulu

808-744-4244

umibyvikramgarg.com

Instagram: @umi_vikramgarg

AV Restaurant

This Kaimuki eatery is an all-vegan establishment (AV stands for “all vegan”), and the restaurant recently launched a new tasting menu. It includes 10 courses (optional supplement available) and costs $99 per person; a sake pairing is also available.

It includes dishes like dan dan tortellini with chili oil snow, truffle xiao long bao, Christmas-style tamale with soyrizo and black refried beans, portabello katsu sando, date cake and banana confit with macadamia nut ice cream.

The optional supplement ($15) is a chicken “sandwich” meal served with fries.

AV Restaurant

1135 11Th Ave., Honolulu

808-888-3528

xorghawaii.com/av-restaurant

Instagram: @restaurant_av

O’kims Korean Kitchen

Don’t sleep on the May specials at O’Kims Korean Kitchen.

Starters include chive pancake ($17.95) and honey-roasted carrot with edamame hummus ($15.95). The latter features organic baby carrots from Gava Farm, edamame hummus and house-made naan bread.

For entrées, feast on sweet potato chicken katsu ($24.95) — Okinawan sweet potato stuffed chicken cutlet, caramelized onions, green salad, purple rice and kimchi — and miso butterfish ($32.95).

The latter features miso-marinaded butter-fish, Korean miso sauce, black garlic oil, green salad, purple rice and kimchi.

O’kims Korean Kitchen

1028 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu

808-537-3787

Okimshawaii.Com

Instagram: @Okims_Honolulu

The Pupu House

Located on Lewers Street, this new restaurant by Uncle Bo’s is located in the former Moose McGillycuddy’s space. The eatery features local island cuisine with an emphasis on the aloha spirit.

Enjoy starters like dynamite shrimp ($21.45) with a parmesan panko crust, Thai-style steamer clams ($27.95) and the famous Boca-Rota ($27.95), which is a famous dish from Uncle Bo’s restaurant. It features garlic cheesy bread served with chopped prime rib sautéed with mushrooms in chili aioli.

Local favorites include island-style fried noodles ($18.95); prime rib ($44.95) with au jus, creamy horseradish and mixed veggies; and fresh fish of the day ($39.95) served steamed Chinese style with garlic soy sauce, green onions, cilantro and olive oil.

Finish with the iconic Hobo’s ($14.95) dessert — baskets of warm taro beignets, served with vanilla ice cream and Frangelico American honey sauce.

The Pupu House

310 Lewers St., Honolulu

808-784-8112

thepupuhouse.com

Instagram: @The_Pupu_House