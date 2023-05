Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether you’re craving hot or cold noodles, check out these options:

Slurp this up

Located in Ala Moana Center, Kamukura Ramen (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) just added a cold ramen entrée ($18.99) to its menu. It includes cucumbers, wakame, kimchi, bean sprouts, pork and egg with the eatery’s original soup base.

Diners can choose from other Hawaii-exclusive dishes like cheese tomato ramen ($18.99), barbecue beef ramen ($20.99) and spicy ramen ($22.99).

Call 808-400-0705 or visit kamukura-usa.com.

A new noodle bar

Plumeria Beach House at The Kahala Hotel & Resort (5000 Kahala Ave.) recently launched a noodle bar, available during lunch and dinner on Thursdays only.

Lunch costs $55 per person with choices like Chinese chicken salad and chilled soba, in addition to a DIY noodle bar.

Dinner costs $75 per person and includes the DIY noodle bar, dim sum (shrimp har gow, pork hash, chicken satay and pot stickers), pad thai, Singapore noodles with chicken, Spanish seafood Fideua and vongole with clams.

Desserts during both buffets include coconut tapioca, tiramisu, chocolate mousse cake and Kahala signature bread pudding with crème anglaise.

Call 808-739-8760 or visit kahalaresort.com/dining/plumeria-beach-house.

Dishes to ‘thai’ for

Better Bites Thai & More (401 Kamakee St.) recently opened in Kakaako (in the former Phuket Thai spot). The extensive menu has an assortment of curries, soups, noodles and more.

Feast on dishes like tuna tartare ($18.95), papaya salad rolls ($18.95), Mieng fried salmon ($21.95), Magma beef ($36.95) — a colorful dish with sliced steaks, basil, bell peppers, jaw sauce and fried onions — and lobster omelet wrapped Pad Thai ($42.95). The latter is as glorious as it sounds, with a steaming bed of Pad Thai noodles with eggs, ground peanuts, bean sprouts and chives wrapped in an omelet and topped with a lobster tail. The eatery also offers happy hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. with discounts on select appetizers.

Call 808-888-2991 or visit betterbitesthai.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).