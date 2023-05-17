‘Shrimply’ awesome

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Surf and turf plate ($25), Kasian Krawfish hoagie ($17) and lemongrass ribs ($18). These are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes you’ll find at Kasian Kreations, located on Kapiolani Boulevard. The business, which started during the pandemic, is known for its Cajun butter garlic and Krack sauces, according to managing director Kelly Le.

“Our sauce is versatile; it’s not just for a crawfish or seafood boil, but for everything,” she says. “Our Krack sauce ($12) is like a Vietnamese fish sauce but it has a twist to it. Our Cajun-style garlic butter sauce ($12) is really flavorful. You can find these sauces in Don Quijote.”

Kasian Kreations did pop-ups at events for nearly two years before settling into a trailer about a year ago.

“We’re making our one-year anniversary at the end of May; we’ve been very blessed,” Le says.

Popular dishes include steak ($20), garlic noodles ($16) and Cajun garlic butter shrimp plates ($18).

“Our steak plate is the number-one seller,” Le says. “We have a rib-eye cut; all the food that we serve is freshly made. I don’t serve anything I won’t eat, so our cuts of meat are something I would enjoy as well.”

Surf and turf plate ($25) includes rib-eye steak, five pieces of shrimp, white rice and mac salad.

Meanwhile, the shrimp plate ($18) features jumbo shrimps basted in the business’s signature Kasian garlic butter sauce or garlic butter herb.

If you’re looking for snacks/appetizers, go for the Kasian Krab rolls (two for $17) or the Krabby patty ($9 each). The former features toasted rolls stuffed with deep-fried soft shell crab, homemade coleslaw and come topped with furikake, Kasian sauce and crispy garlic chips.

The Krabby patty features a crab cake with Sriracha mayo sauce on a bed of homemade coleslaw and a scallion topping. The biz also features rotating daily specials.

Kasian Kreations is open from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Follow the biz on social media (@k_asiankreations) for updates.

“We’re transitioning our hours and are going to try to do lunch soon, but we’ll still be open late,” Le says.

Kasian Kreations

1700 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

Phone: 808-940-8778 or 231-486-5408

Web: kasiankreations.com

Instagram: @ k_asiankreations

How to order: Via phone, Uber Eats or Door Dash

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted