‘Shrimply’ awesome
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
May 16, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
The best of both worlds Surf and turf plate ($25) with rib-eye and shrimp
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Krab rolls (two for $17)
-
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Managing directors David Hoang and Kelly Le
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree