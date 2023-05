Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Zoo immobilized Squirt, the 23-year-old, 19-foot tall, 2,000-pound male reticulated giraffe, on May 2 to perform care for his chronic hoof and limb issues.

Anesthesia of a 1-ton animal with unique anatomy such as a giraffe’s long neck and long legs is no easy feat.

The Honolulu Zoo flew in giraffe veterinary specialist Dr. Liza Dadone and farrier Steve Foxworth of the Zoo Hoofstock Trim Program to assist with planning and executing the procedure to minimize the inherent risks of mega-vertebrate immobilization and provide the greatest chance of Squirt’s successful recovery.

Adult giraffe are considered one of the most challenging animals to anesthetize due to their large size and unique physiology adapted to their unique body shape. There is a serious risk of complications during the anesthetic induction or recovery that could lead to death or euthanasia.

In Squirt’s case it was decided that the risk of immobilizing him was worth the benefit of substantially improving his quality of life by providing treatment for his chronic hoof and limb issues.

Hoof overgrowth and arthritis are common findings in older giraffe in captivity, and treatment can involve hoof trimming, supportive shoes, nutritional supplements, substrate modification and pain relief medication.