MVNP, a Hawaii-based integrated advertising, marketing and PR agency, has hired two new people to its team:

>> Tammy Uy has been hired as chief creative officer. Uy has years of experience reimagining brands in Hawaii, on the mainland and in the Asia-Pacific region. She created successful campaigns for clients including Pennsylvania Travel & Tourism, the Heinz History Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield during her time as associate creative director at Mullen. She also served as vice president of global creative development and creative development at NMG Network. Most recently she operated her own business, Tammy Uy Creative.

>> Brian Watanabe has been hired as executive creative director and was recently named Hawaii’s 2023 Ad Person of the Year by American Advertising Federation Hawaii. Watanabe is rejoining MVNP after working as an award-winning creative and commercial director at 26 Keys Creative. He spent over 20 years as a copywriter, creative director and storyteller at ad agencies in San Francisco, Detroit, New York and Hawaii. He’s worked with many of Hawaii’s biggest brands, including the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, American Savings Bank, Par Petroleum, Matson Navigation Co., First Insurance Co. of Hawaii, Blood Bank of Hawaii, AlohaCare and Marriott International.

