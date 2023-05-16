comscore Sentencing delayed in large public corruption case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sentencing delayed in large public corruption case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

Sentencing for a former Honolulu wastewater executive at the heart of the largest public corruption investigation in Hawaii’s history has been rescheduled to August, according to federal court documents. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s new DBEDT boss James Tokioka has a wealth of experience

Scroll Up