Tech View: Videoconferencing now plays key role in today’s business

The aftereffects of the pandemic are far too long to list, and largely inappropriate for this space. One relevant phenomenon, however, is the advent of videoconferencing. What have we learned as this technology has matured?

First, when we say videoconference, or VC, today, there are really only two players: Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Everyone active in today’s workplace needs to have these applications set up and ready to go, whether traditional desktop versions or apps on smartphones or tablets.

Sure, you might run into a Webex or GotoMeeting here or there, but those are few and far between. Anyone hosting a call and wanting it to go well will use either Zoom or Teams.

There is no excuse for not being technically prepared for a VC. While webcams were in short supply at the onset of the pandemic, the supply chain has caught up, and in fact today’s cameras are better and cheaper than those on the market pre- pandemic. And of course, virtually all laptops made in the last decade have been equipped with a built-in webcam.

As the technology has matured, etiquette rules have developed as well. The biggest question for many folks is whether to actually use their cam and let others see them. VCs have, by and large, replaced old-school teleconferences, regardless of whether video is actually needed.

The bottom line is that no one will ever question you if your video is up. But if your video is disabled, others on the call might wonder what you’re really up to and what you are hiding. Both Teams and Zoom have the ability to set your background so you don’t have to worry about others seeing your dirty laundry (sometimes literally) behind you.

If there is any doubt, take the lead of the host, much like deciding whether to take off your shoes on the mainland. If the host has their video up, then you should probably keep yours up, too. After all, if you visit someone on the mainland and they have their shoes off inside the house, you’re going to take yours off, too, right?

Business and government agencies should establish a policy for videoconferences that they host that dictate when its participants should keep their video enabled. It could be as simple as “everyone has to keep their cameras on” or more nuanced to dictate when cameras can be turned off. Many organizations have a “cams always on” policy. It’s also considered acceptable for one to occasionally disable their video for a minute or two, akin to muting oneself on a teleconference.

As alluded to above, many, if not most folks, take VCs solely from a computer. In many cases, though, smart devices are more than adequate for a VC attendee. VC hosts should stick to a computer, or specialized appliances such as Logitech’s Rally Bar or Neat Bar. The added benefit of taking the call from a device is that you can be somewhat mobile. Just remember to disable your cam if you move around.

But if you are using a device, get a stand for it to improve stability. Just about every make and model of smart device has an affordable stand built just for it. Don’t try and rig something with cardboard and duct tape.

John Agsalud is an IT expert with more than 25 years of information technology experience in Hawaii and around the world. He can be reached at jagsalud@live.com.