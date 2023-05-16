’Swords’ Takemura earns D2CCA honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade softball’s Keaolani Takemura was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-West Region Second Team, the D2CCA announced on Monday.

The junior catcher lead the Pacific West Conference in triples (11) and RBI (41) during the regular season. She ranked among the conference leaders in batting average (.389), slugging percentage (.584), on-base percentage (.455) and OBP (1.039).

Takemura becomes the first Silversword to earn D2CCA all-region honors since 2021. She was also named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West Region first team last week.

Takemura led Chaminade to its most single-season wins in a decade, finishing 22-24 overall and 14-17 in the PacWest. The Silverswords were in contention for a spot in the PacWest Softball Tournament until the final weekend of the regular season. Chaminade set several offensive records this season, leading the conference in triples (24), and ended the season as the PacWest’s third-highest hitting team with a .285 batting average.