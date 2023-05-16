comscore ’Swords’ Takemura earns D2CCA honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
'Swords' Takemura earns D2CCA honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Chaminade softball’s Keaolani Takemura was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-West Region Second Team, the D2CCA announced on Monday. Read more

Punahou was pushed like never before on its way to the state title
Scoreboard – May 16, 2023

