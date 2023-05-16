Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 16, 2023 Today Updated 9:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled. Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled. OIA Tennis All-Stars EAST BOYS SINGLES 1st Team Joshua Dela Cruz (Moanalua) Marcus Gomez (Kahuku) Steele Toguchi (Kaiser) Noah Gruvin (Kalaheo) 2nd Team Maximus Chew (Kalani) Ian Choi (McKinley) Ethan Chun (Moanalua) Noah Pak (Kalani) BOYS DOUBLES 1st Team Tavin Lee/Merik Chun (Kaiser) Cody Chun/Harrison Law (Moanalua) Tristan Ta/Dream Shimane (Kalani) Everly Zhao/Antoine Plot (Kaiser) 2nd Team Colin Kreitzer/Oliver Upton (Kalaheo) Kai’ea McKillop/Vaughn Weaver (Kaiser) Evan Yamoto/Kyo Homma (Kalani) Anthony Yi/Tupu Herdrich (Moanalua) GIRLS SINGLES 1st Team Ashley Kurizaki (Moanalua) Lucy Teramura (Kalaheo) Stella Nishimura (Moanalua) Isabella Pampulov (Kaiser) 2nd Team Maya Corral (McKinley) Rei Etsumi (McKinley) Taylor Sandon (Kalaheo) Kawehi Woo (Roosevelt) GIRLS DOUBLES 1st Team Camryn Inskeep/Jaycie Nishibun (Kaiser) Kylie Oba/Nazca Taniguchi (Kalani) Kami Kurizaki/Kimberly Mikesell (Moanalua) Christyna Nguyen/Sarah Dao (McKinley) 2nd Team Annie Cao/Shirly Yang (McKinley) Katie Ellis/Carver Hills (Kalaheo) Anastasia Schoonheydt/Olivia Park (Kaiser) Isabelle Topacio/Katie Wong (Kalani) WEST BOYS SINGLES 1st Team Reyn Terao (Mililani) Aaron-James Santa Cruz (Waipahu) Makoto Nishi (Aiea) Gavin Soriano (Campbell) 2nd Team Aiden Gorman (Radford) Cody Nishimura (Aiea) Anthony Pagnotti (Campbell) Aaron Saito (Waipahu) BOYS DOUBLES 1st Team Christian Ho/Jonathan Bona (Mililani) Jalen Yamada/Logan Lanai (Waipahu) Tai Conjugacion/Jameel Evangelista (Aiea) Jourdan Hung/Nicholas Andrade (Mililani) 2nd Team Raimelle Alonzo/Jaden Bartolome (Leilehua) Dillon Apo/Mason Udani (Kapolei) Parker Wong/Ethan Scott (Pearl City) GIRLS SINGLES 1st Team Tansy Graves (Mililani) Ava Masaki (Mililani) Liez Pascual (Aiea) Heilala Taufahema (Pearl City) 2nd Team Dessem Abella (Waipahu) Jayla Galbreath (Campbell) Aline Masaki (Mililani) Jazlyn Yamada (Waipahu) GIRLS DOUBLES 1st Team Jazlyn Miyamura/Arissa Dang (Mililani) Zoe Hirata/Macallister Graves (Mililani) Dallas Lee/Kristen Shibuya (Mililani) Sarah Magdato/Darien Thompson (Waipahu) 2nd Team Lauren Laforga/Raika Castillo (Campbell) Isabella Menaudo/Caroline Geertsema (Radford) Keli Soohoo/Kaidee Soohoo (Pearl City) Shylah Quimoyog-Nguyen/Rylee Samson (Pearl City) Player of the Year Boys East: Joshua Dela Cruz (Moanalua) West: Reyn Terao (Mililani) Girls East: Ashley Kurizaki (Moanalua) West: Jazlyn Miyamura (Mililani) Coach of the Year Boys East: Kyle Kaneshiro (Moanalua) West: Jason Tamura (Mililani) Girls East: Shannon Oba (Kalani)/Kyle Hiranaga (McKinley) West: Jason Tamura (Mililani) Previous Story Punahou was pushed like never before on its way to the state title Next Story Television and radio – May 16, 2023