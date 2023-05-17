Editorial | Letters Letter: Default on U.S. debt could be catastrophic Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It would be negligent, and could be catastrophic, if the U.S. does not pay its debts. It will happen if congressional Republicans continue to block efforts to raise the debt ceiling. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It would be negligent, and could be catastrophic, if the U.S. does not pay its debts. It will happen if congressional Republicans continue to block efforts to raise the debt ceiling. It could affect Social Security and Medicare benefits and also push the economy into recession. Both the U.S. Treasury and Congressional Budget Office say that the U.S. will be unable to pay its debts as early as the first or second week of June. A default on debt will be a stain on the trust placed on the U.S. that it pays its debts every time and on time. No one really knows what will happen if the debt ceiling is not raised because the U.S. has never defaulted on payment of its debt. But Republican congressional legislators seem to be willing to take a wait-and-see approach. Try not paying your mortgage payments and see what happens. Stuart Shimazu Kapahulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: UH athletic director should know Hawaii