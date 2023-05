Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The rail system, servicing the Leeward, Central and West Side of Oahu, is finally scheduled to begin operations. For these residents (40% of Oahu’s population and growing), transportation eastward in the direction of Honolulu has been desperately needed and is welcomed. But what about park-and-ride lots? Of the nine stations opening in July, only two located between Aloha Stadium and Kapolei will have some parking, and both are in Kapolei. Great for folks living between Kapolei and Waianae, but not for riders from the Central and Leeward areas.

A proposed 1,600-stall parking facility at the Pearl Highlands station was scrapped due to excessive cost. Where are those riders and thousands more at other stations going to park?

Connecting bus routes and schedules should already be in place and well publicized, but this critical link in a complex system must be implemented and publicized now.

John Hoshibata

Mililani

