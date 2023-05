Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Naming a child is an honored tradition for Native Hawaiians, and not only for human children. Waikiki Elementary School fourth-graders, guided by the nonprofit Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response (h-mar.org), again have named a new Hawaiian monk seal pup, Pualani, born April 14 at Kaimana Beach nearby.

HMAR is active in rescuing marine species endangered by fishing, nets, trash and other human entanglements. Without a doubt, giving the animals a name raises awareness about them, in a good way.