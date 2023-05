Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku’s Iam Tongi is taking his mele all the way to the wire. Read more

Kahuku’s Iam Tongi is taking his mele all the way to the wire. The 18-year-old, Oahu-born Tongi is one of the final three contestants on “American Idol,” competing this Sunday for the big win. Hawaii fans can tune in for the singing competition’s season finale and “Idol” reveal in a live broadcast at 2 p.m. Sunday on ABC, re-airing at 7 p.m.

But why wait to celebrate? Tongi returned home to headline a free concert in his honor at Turtle Bay Resort on Tuesday, arriving in a trolley convoy from the Polynesian Cultural Center with ohana, the senior class of Kahuku High School and an “American Idol” film crew in tow.