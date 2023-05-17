comscore Defueling Red Hill planned for October under latest timeline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Defueling Red Hill planned for October under latest timeline

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • U.S. ARMY PHOTO A quality assurance representative with Joint Task Force-Red Hill inspected a sample of fuel during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa in April. Dewatering, which removes water from the fuel storage tanks, is a critical step prior to defueling and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality.

    A quality assurance representative with Joint Task Force-Red Hill inspected a sample of fuel during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa in April. Dewatering, which removes water from the fuel storage tanks, is a critical step prior to defueling and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality.

The new timeline, presented to federal and state regulators this week, shaves off a year from the original timeline. Read more

