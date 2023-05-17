comscore Energy storage farm might rise in place of Oahu coal power plant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Energy storage farm might rise in place of Oahu coal power plant

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Bernerd Da Santos, left, executive vice president, COO and president of AES Global Renewables, and Sandra Larsen, AES Hawaii market business leader, announced plans Tuesday for the shuttered coal power plant.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The former coal power plant at Campbell Industrial Park was shut down in September after burning coal for 30 years.

The owner of an idle Oahu power plant that burned coal for 30 years until September held a ceremony Tuesday to bless what’s on the horizon in place of the hulking facility at Campbell Industrial Park. Read more

