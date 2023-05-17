Energy storage farm might rise in place of Oahu coal power plant
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bernerd Da Santos, left, executive vice president, COO and president of AES Global Renewables, and Sandra Larsen, AES Hawaii market business leader, announced plans Tuesday for the shuttered coal power plant.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The former coal power plant at Campbell Industrial Park was shut down in September after burning coal for 30 years.