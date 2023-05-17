Foster family information session set for Thursday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Child & Family Service is hosting a virtual prospective foster parent information session for Hawaii island families during National Foster Care Month. The meeting is 5-7 p.m. Thursday and will feature the organization’s Transitional Family Homes program.

The program is a “comprehensive system of support, sanctuary, skills training, counseling, and clinical services” for youth who are unable to live with their families, according to a news release. Its goal is that youth “are able to live in their neighborhood” and continue to be a part of their family’s activities, attend school and participate in community activities.

“Foster parents can make a very real difference in the lives of children every day. They provide stability, model healthy family interactions and relationships, teach values, share their homes, and their lives, and can be a lifeline for a youth who really needs it,” the release said.

The program also provides 24/7 phone support and emergency access, as well as a monthly stipend with additional incentives and one weekend off each month and a designated therapist and life skills specialist for each child.

Register for the online meeting at FosterParentSession.eventbrite.com.

CFS is a nonprofit organization that has been “serving Hawaii’s families since 1899.” Its mission is dedicated to strengthening families and fostering the healthy development of children, the release said.