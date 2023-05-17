Hawaii News Foster family information session set for Thursday By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Child & Family Service is hosting a virtual prospective foster parent information session for Hawaii island families during National Foster Care Month. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Child & Family Service is hosting a virtual prospective foster parent information session for Hawaii island families during National Foster Care Month. The meeting is 5-7 p.m. Thursday and will feature the organization’s Transitional Family Homes program. The program is a “comprehensive system of support, sanctuary, skills training, counseling, and clinical services” for youth who are unable to live with their families, according to a news release. Its goal is that youth “are able to live in their neighborhood” and continue to be a part of their family’s activities, attend school and participate in community activities. “Foster parents can make a very real difference in the lives of children every day. They provide stability, model healthy family interactions and relationships, teach values, share their homes, and their lives, and can be a lifeline for a youth who really needs it,” the release said. The program also provides 24/7 phone support and emergency access, as well as a monthly stipend with additional incentives and one weekend off each month and a designated therapist and life skills specialist for each child. Register for the online meeting at FosterParentSession.eventbrite.com. CFS is a nonprofit organization that has been “serving Hawaii’s families since 1899.” Its mission is dedicated to strengthening families and fostering the healthy development of children, the release said. Previous Story On the Move: Junko Kawabata, Rachel Foster and Carrie Li