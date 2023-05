Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Dental Serv­ice has promoted Junko Kawabata to application support manager. She has been with HDS for nearly 20 years. Kawabata joined HDS in 2004 as a project analyst. She was promoted to systems development manager in March 2018.

The of University of Hawaii Foundation, the nonprofit organization that raises private funds to support students, programs and research on all 10 UH campuses, has announced that Rachel Foster has joined the team as director of human resources, in charge of managing recruitment, hiring, retention and employee relations, as well as other core HR functions for the foundation. Foster is a veteran human resources executive with more than 20 years of experience, 18 of those in education, at both public and private institutions. She most recently served as director of human resources at Sacred Hearts Academy in Honolulu.

Castle &Cooke Hawaii has hired Carrie Li as an accountant. Prior to joining Castle &Cooke, Li was a finance administrator at Tyler Technologies’ NIC Division and accountant at Hawaiiana Management Co. Ltd. Li is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a bachelor’s in business administration in finance and management information systems.

