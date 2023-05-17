comscore Road rage suspect remains in federal custody | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Road rage suspect remains in federal custody

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A man driving a blue car who allegedly pointed a ghost gun at a woman and her three minor children after cutting them off on Farrington Highway near Ko Olina will remain in federal custody before his detention hearing. Read more

Previous Story
Tech View: Videoconferencing now plays key role in today’s business

Scroll Up