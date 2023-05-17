comscore ‘Bows to host hoops camps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Bows to host hoops camps

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

The University of Hawaii basketball team is offering youths a chance to hone their skills at four-day camps in June and August. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha stops Punahou’s streak
Next Story
Television and radio – May 17, 2023

Scroll Up