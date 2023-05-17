‘Bows to host hoops camps

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball team is offering youths a chance to hone their skills at four-day camps in June and August.

Under the guidance of Rainbow Warrior coaches and players, youths will develop their basketball talents through drills and competitions.

Each Rainbow Warrior Kids Camp is open to ages 6 through 17. The $275 registration fee includes a camp T-shirt, camp photographs, and recognition for individual and team competitions. Each camp will use the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center and UH’s Gym 2.

Each participant must bring basketball shoes, athletic clothing, a lunch box and a water bottle.

Registration is available in the camp section of Hawaiiathletics.com. For details, Alex Yano is available at (808) 956-6501 or at alexyano@hawaii.edu. No walk-up registration will be accepted. There also is a $35 cancellation fee and non-refundable 6% processing fee.

Camp 1

>> June 5-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

>> Check-in at Gym 2

>> Registration ends on June 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Camp 2

>> June 26-29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

>> Check-in at the Stan Sheriff Center

>> Registration ends on June 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Camp 3:

>> Aug. 1-4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

>> Check in at the Stan Sheriff Center

>> Registration ends on July 31 at 4:30 p.m.