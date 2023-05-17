Pair of UH softball players make Big West first team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii catcher Izabella Martinez and utility player Maya Nakamura were named to the All-Big West Softball first team, the conference announced Tuesday. Read more

Hawaii catcher Izabella Martinez and utility player Maya Nakamura were named to the All-Big West Softball first team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Martinez, a sophomore from Garden Grove, Calif., batted .343 with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, nine home runs, 39 RBIs and a team-leading 49 hits. She struck out only four times.

Nakamura, a junior second baseman, led the Rainbow Wahine in batting average (.390), runs (35), walks (29) and on-base percentage (.531). The Roosevelt graduate was second on the team with 48 hits.

Hawaii pitcher Brianna Lopez, a sophomore from Riverside, Calif., made the second team. She went 16-12 with a 2.43 ERA.

Pitcher Key-annah Campbell-Pua, of Nipomo, Calif., was named to the All-Freshman Team after going 11-8 with a 3.06 ERA.

Shortstop Malia Xiao Gin, a junior from San Luis Obispo, Calif., and designated player Haley Johnson, a sophomore from San Diego, were named honorable mention.

Baseball, softball players made grade

Hawaii’s Kyson Donahue and Cameron Hagan were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Division I Baseball Team, while Rainbow Wahine Maya Nakamura, Rachel Sabourin and Mya’Liah Bethea made the CSC Academic All-District D-I Softball Team.

Making it for D-II baseball were Hawaii Hilo’s Ryan Cho, Casey Yamauchi and James Yamasaki.

Honored for D-II softball were Chaminade’s Keaolani Takemura, Kobe Brown, Cheyne Obara, Kailah Gates-Coyaso and Chasity McKean; and Hawaii Hilo’s Brandee Chinen, Malia Risdall and Alexis Lacy.

To be eligible for recognition, the student-athletes must have a GPA of 3.50 or above, achieve at least sophomore status and be a starter or important reserve and played in at least 50% of games.