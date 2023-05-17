comscore Pair of UH softball players make Big West first team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Pair of UH softball players make Big West first team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

Hawaii catcher Izabella Martinez and utility player Maya Nakamura were named to the All-Big West Softball first team, the conference announced Tuesday. Read more

