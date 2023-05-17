comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • COURTESY KYLE TERADA Maui alumna Reese Guzman placed sixth in the NCAA San Antonio Regional to help Pepperdine qualify for the NCAA Championship.

    COURTESY KYLE TERADA

    Maui alumna Reese Guzman placed sixth in the NCAA San Antonio Regional to help Pepperdine qualify for the NCAA Championship.

Ryson Ujimori, Aiea ’22: The UC San Diego freshman second baseman hit the first two home runs of his career and scored three times in an 11-2 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha stops Punahou’s streak
Next Story
Television and radio – May 17, 2023

Scroll Up