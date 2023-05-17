Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Ryson Ujimori, Aiea ’22: The UC San Diego freshman second baseman hit the first two home runs of his career and scored three times in an 11-2 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. The Tritons swept the Titans to move within a half-game of Cal State Fullerton with three games left to play.

>> Aiva Arquette, Saint Louis ’22: The Washington freshman shortstop homered for the third time in his past five games and scored five runs to help the Huskies sweep Oregon by a combined score of 43-18 over the weekend. Since moving Arquette into the starting lineup in late April, the Huskies are 8-1 in Pac-12 play to move into second place at 16-10 with three games left to play.

>> Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin ’22: The Sacramento State freshman shortstop hit .400 (6-for-15) with a double, a homer, five runs and five RBIs as the Hornets lost two of three to California Baptist over the weekend.

>> Kodey Shojinaga, Mid-Pacific ’22: The Kansas freshman second baseman launched his sixth home run of the season and finished 6-for-15 with a double, a homer and five runs scored as the Jayhawks lost two of three to Samford over the weekend.

>> KaiKea Harrison, Punahou ’22: The Southern California freshman second baseman made his fourth start of the season and collected his first collegiate hit in a 2-0 shutout of Arizona State on Saturday. The Trojans swept the Sun Devils to move into fourth place in the Pac-12 at 16-11 with three games to play.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Reese Guzman, Maui ’19: The Pepperdine senior birdied three of her final nine holes and shot a 2-under 70 in the final round of the NCAA San Antonio Regional on Wednesday to finish in a tie for sixth place at even-par 216. The Waves won a share of the regional title to advance to the NCAA Championships for the 13th time in program history beginning Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

>> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ’18: The Brigham Young senior ended her collegiate career with a 1-over 73 in the final round of the NCAA San Antonio Regional to finish in 10th place at 2-over 218. Mateo birdied four holes in her final round, including the last one as a Cougar. She ended her career with two wins, 25 top-10 finishes and 15 top-fives in her career. Her 72.71 scoring average this season ranked as the third-best in school history.

>> Myah McDonald, Mid-Pacific ’20: The New Mexico junior posted a 2-over 74 in the final round of the NCAA San Antonio Regional to finish in a tie for 33rd place at 10 over. The Lobos held off Auburn by four strokes to earn the last of the five spots in the regional to advance to the NCAA Championships.

>> Malia Nam, Kaiser ’18: The Southern California senior matched the best round of her career with a 6-under 66 to close out the NCAA Pullman Regional on Wednesday. Nam finished 11th at 8-under 208 to help USC finish third and advance to the NCAA Championships for the 25th consecutive time.

SOFTBALL

>> Haley Agena, Kamehameha ’22: The Saint Martin’s (Wash.) freshman outfielder was named to the Division II All-West Region first team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on May 10. Agena led the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a .410 batting average, a .474 on-base percentage and five triples. She also scored 35 runs, swiped six bases and had eight doubles. She was one of 13 players to make the team.

>> Darian Kanno, Mid-Pacific ’21: The Hiram (Ohio) sophomore was named the Most Valuable Player of the North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament after leading the Terriers to their fourth conference title in school history. Kanno batted .647 (11-for-17) in the tournament and had the game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning and the go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning in a win over Denison on Friday. She also pitched in all four games and allowed five earned runs in 13 innings. She notched her first two saves of the season, closing out a 7-0 win over No. 1 seed DePauw in the title game on Sunday.

>> Faith Kawamura, Roosevelt ’21: The Hiram (Ohio) sophomore shortstop was named to the NCAC all-tournament team after hitting safely in three of four games in the tournament. She scored twice, drove in two runs and stole a base in the win over DePauw in the final and enters the NCAA Division III Tournament on a run of nine straight errorless games.

>> Alexa Okada, Punahou ’20: The Grinnell junior second baseman hit a game-tying RBI double in the fifth inning in the Pioneers’ 5-4 win over Illinois College on Saturday to win the Midwest Conference Tournament title. Okada hit .315 this season with three doubles, 23 runs scored, 15 RBIs, 18 walks and seven stolen bases. During the MWC Tournament, she finished 4-for-10 with two runs scored, a double, and three RBIs in three games to help secure Grinnell’s first trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament in program history. Grinnell will face Central College in the opening round on Thursday in Pella, Iowa.

>> Autumn Sulusi, Kamehameha ’22: The Embry-Riddle freshman third baseman hit her 10th home run of the season in a 6-5 loss to Northwestern in the opener of its NAIA Regional on Monday. Sulusi was named the California Pacific Conference Freshman of the Year earlier this month after setting a conference record with 55 RBIs in a single season while hitting .351 and leading the league in home runs.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.