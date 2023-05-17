Kyson Donahue feeling at home with Rainbows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In baseball lingo, Hawaii’s Kyson Donahue is an everywhere player.

In baseball bingo, Donahue has marked every position except center field, right field, catcher and pitcher this season.

He has started all 43 games, batting second (three times), third (19), fourth (14), fifth (four) and sixth (three) in the order.

But of all the moves, his favorite was transferring from Arizona after three seasons to UH in August 2021.

“I’m glad to be home, especially being with my family,” Donahue said. “My family comes to all these games. It’s meant a lot to me. I’m super proud of the decision I made.”

Donahue, a Punahou graduate, recalled the postgame experiences with Arizona. “I would go back to my house or my dorm, wherever I was living,” Donahue said. “Here, I live with my parents. It’s nice to go home (after a game) to a home-cooked meal and be able to be around my family. Their support has meant a lot to me.”

After enduring a recent 7-for-36 slump, during which he struck out every third at-bat, Donahue regained comfort — and his swing. Donahue, who is 6 feet 3 and bats left-handed, worked on lowering his front (right) shoulder ahead of last weekend’s series against UC Davis.

“It was a mechanical adjustment,” Donahue said. “I was pulling off for a good month when I was struggling a little bit. I made the adjustment to keep my front shoulder down as long as possible, and that put me in a better position to see the ball, swing at better pitches, and just put (the) ball in play.”

The approach allows him to use his 33-inch, 30-ounce bat to drive outside pitches to the opposite field, “which is my strong side,” he said, “and just react to anything inside.”

In the three-game sweep of UCD, Donahue went 6-for-10 with a homer and three doubles. This season, Donahue is hitting .315 with a team-high 40 RBIs. He is hitting .320 with two outs and .800 with the bases loaded.

Donahue has benefited from an offseason program during which he increased his strength and mobility. He ended the 2022 season weighing 200, and was at 215 in fall training. He now weighs about 210. “I wanted to put on a little more weight, and also just really focus on my hitting,” he said. “I knew that was what was going to separate me. I really honed on it.”

“Eat, eat, eat,” added Donahue, who paired rice with steaks, ground beef or chicken. His training was baseball specific, with single-leg lifting and rotational drills. “Hip work, mobility,” Donahue said of his emphasis.

Donahue worked on fielding with graduate manager Freddy Smith and undergraduate assistant KJ Harrison. Donahue uses his own glove to play third, short or second. When he is at first, he uses Harrison’s mitt. When he is in left, he will borrow a teammate’s glove. “Something floppy works for me,” Donahue said of his preference for an outfielder’s glove. “I can’t do a stiff glove.”

Donahue, who earned his bachelor’s degree last week, has a season of eligibility remaining with the ’Bows. He is considered the ’Bows’ top prospect for next month’s Major League Baseball draft.

“That’s the goal,” Donahue said of his pro aspirations. “Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, it’s out of my control. It would be nice to get the opportunity.”