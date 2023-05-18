Column: Set higher ethical standards for judges and politicians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Congress, the federal government and the U.S. court system have for many years enforced high ethical standards for union leaders.

As a union leader, I am prohibited by United States law from receiving anything of value from any employer. I am required every year to submit a complete report on the union’s finances, which is posted on a public website maintained by the U.S. government. I have to report every dollar paid to every union employee and every dollar paid out for operations of the union. I have to report all my compensation and that of my spouse, and all payments to retained professionals. Any gifts to union leaders must be reported by both the employer giving and the union leader receiving them. All these requirements are monitored and enforced by the U.S. Department of Labor.

There are severe penalties if I fail to report all these things even if there is no money missing from the union. I can be criminally charged and possibly imprisoned, or removed and barred from office if I fail to file or if I falsify these mandatory reports. Clearly the U.S. government is able to establish and enforce high ethical standards for people that lead labor unions.

I don’t object to these legal restrictions. I think that full transparency is a good thing. I agree that union officials should not be taking valuable things from employers. Since I hold a position of trust, I embrace the high ethical standards that are required of me. It helps sustain trust.

But why is it that only union officials are subject to these high ethical standards? Why is it that businesspeople, politicians, and judges don’t have to adhere to the same standards that our government requires from union leaders?

We are witnessing government hypocrisy on a grand scale. The U.S. Supreme Court thinks it’s OK for a Supreme Court judge to take hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts or in profits from business deals from corporations. Chief Justice John Roberts has refused to take action against, or even criticize, Clarence Thomas or Neil Gorsuch for their corruption.

If I did what Thomas and Gorsuch have done, the U.S. government would lock me up for years, but Justices Thomas and Gorsuch are allowed to continue in office and continue to rule on matters before their court affecting the people that gave them lavish gifts. The law of the land enforces ethics and honesty on union leaders but not Supreme Court judges.

If citizens want a government for the people and not a government for only the wealthy, then businesspeople, politicians, and judges should all be held to the same high ethical standards our government requires of union leaders. If we do that, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch could be held accountable, just like any union leader would be held accountable.

It’s time for politicians and judges to be as honest and transparent as union leaders.

Eric Gill is financial secretary-treasurer of the Unite Here! Local 5 labor union.