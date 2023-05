Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s time for Honolulu’s urban core to get serious about making a comeback.

On a recent visit to Honolulu from Hilo, I noticed an awful lot of empty office space in the downtown area. How about converting this wasted space into affordable housing where local folks can live and work?

In Kakaako, there are a lot of great local developers in Honolulu building affordable housing and walkable neighborhoods for the people of Hawaii. These apartments and condos have a number of restrictions to qualify renters, such as full-time residency and income threshold requirements.

We need more of this type of redevelopment in downtown Honolulu to revitalize Chinatown, provide lower- cost rentals for young workers, families and kupuna, as well as support for and to attract small local businesses.

Isn’t one of the most historically important districts of Honolulu worth preserving?

Sylvia Dahlby

Hilo

