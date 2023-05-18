Letter: ‘Smart houses’ can help ALS patients live better

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While there are those who don’t know about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also know as Lou Gehrig’s disease, there are those of us who have first-hand knowledge of this incurable, fatal, devastating, degenerative neuromuscular disease. Read more

For those patients who can no longer be cared for at home, some would rather die than go into a skilled nursing facility where they would not get the specialized ALS care they need and deserve.

The ALS Foundation of Hawaii continues to work toward establishing an ALS Residence “smart house” and bringing awareness to this issue.

The unfortunate ALS patients, including many veterans, deserve so much more rather than being warehoused waiting to die. With only three established ALS Residences in the United States, Hawaii can join the forefront and be a leader in providing more compassionate, improved quality of life for pALS (people with ALS) because it is the right thing to do.

Kathy O’Connor

Liliha

