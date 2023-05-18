Letter: Some details may sway views of subway killing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many people already have formed guilty or not guilty opinions of a man accused of killing another on the New York City subway train (“Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely is freed pending trial,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 12).

I wonder if any opinions would be different if the news stories had left out details such as color and race of victim and the accused, military service, behavior of the victim and so forth — all details that often result in subjective versus objective opinions.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the judicial system.

Carol Schmus

Mililani

