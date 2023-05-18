Letter: We owe our military appreciation, gratitude

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was recently honored and privileged, along with nine other community leaders, to be invited by the commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, to spend a day and night aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. The professionalism, focus and sense of duty displayed by the sailors were awe-inspiring.

Sadly, only about 1% of the U.S. population are currently serving in our armed forces. Because of this, the average person has lost touch with how proudly military members serve and what an important job they have. The men and women of the Carl Vinson are on watch 24/7 protecting us while we go about our daily lives.

We owe them our sincere appreciation and gratitude.

Brian Bowers

Brigadier general (retired)

Kailua

