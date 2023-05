Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first time in recorded history, Hawaiian green sea turtles began nesting at Bellows Beach in 2020. The phenomenon was celebrated as hopeful environmental news during the COVID-19 pandemic; the turtles, once common throughout the Hawaiian islands, are a threatened species.

The turtles have returned each year since, leading officials to close Bellows to overnight camping during nesting season. This year, the ban began Tuesday and is scheduled through Aug. 31. Nests are cordoned off when spotted, but weekend day use is still allowed.

Another upside: Bathrooms will be renovated while camping is off limits.