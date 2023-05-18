comscore Burglar who hid in military family’s home pleads guilty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Burglar who hid in military family’s home pleads guilty

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

Ezequiel Zayas, the 30-year- old man who secretly lived in a military family’s home in 2019 and plotted to perform surgery on them, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Circuit Court to first-degree burglary in that case and also pleaded guilty in three other cases. Read more

