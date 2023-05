Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Castle & Cooke Hawaii has hired Althea Ordillas as a design center representative. Ordillas was previously a design consultant for Haseko Development and Stanford Carr Development on several residential communities on Oahu. She received her Bachelor of Arts in interior design from Chaminade University and is a member of the American Society of Interior Designers.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has added three new doctors on Oahu and Maui:

>> Courtney Muraoka, OD, joins the optometry department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. Most recently she practiced at Leeward Eye Care, where she was the sole optometrist and managed clinic operations. Muraoka is a member of the American Optometric Association and has a Hawaii optometric license with therapeutic privileges.

>> Daniel Song, MD, joins the hospital medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Song worked as a hospitalist at the Inova Fairfax Hospital and was appointed as nocturnist medical director in 2020.

>> Jennifer Villa, MD, joins the behavioral health department at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office. Villa served as a clinical assistant professor before becoming an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School in Boston. Most recently she was the director of integrated psychiatry at the Reliant Medical Group, also in Boston. Villa is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.