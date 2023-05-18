comscore 3 UH tennis players earn academic honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 UH tennis players earn academic honors

Hawaii men’s tennis player Axel Labrunie, and Rainbow Wahine players Madison Kim and Satsuki Takamura were named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. Read more

