3 UH tennis players earn academic honors

Hawaii men’s tennis player Axel Labrunie, and Rainbow Wahine players Madison Kim and Satsuki Takamura were named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District Team on Tuesday.

Labrunie, a junior from Paris, received his bachelor’s degree in finance and international business. He was voted to the All-Big West second team in singles after going 8-7. He also went 13-4 in doubles.

Kim, a junior from Menlo Park, Calif., earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science. She went 11-9 in singles and 12-5 in doubles.

Takamura, a senior from Saitama, Japan, earned a bachelor’s degree in communications. She earned All-Big West second-team honors with a 15-5 singles record.

To be eligible for recognition, student-athletes must have a GPA of 3.50 or above, achieve at least sophomore status and be a starter or important reserve and played in at least 50% of games.

Chaminade volleyball to visit Osaka, Japan

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team will travel to Osaka, Japan, in August and compete against college teams in the area.

The Silverswords, the two-time defending PacWest champions, will be in Osaka for six days and compete against Senri Kinran University, Kansai University and Sonoda University.

The players also will learn about the history of Japan and how it helped shape Hawaii’s culture.

Chaminade libero Nanna Inoue is from Tokyo, but attended King Kekaulike High School on Maui.

The team is trying to raise funds for the trip. Those interested should go to: org.eteamsponsor.com/ETS/supportUs/521479057